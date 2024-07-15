BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 15, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in an analytical role in shipping, commodities or energy, it said in a job advertisement on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite.
  • Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions.
  • Through continued liaison with traders globally help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'.
  • Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly; identify potential bad debt and work in collaboration with the Legal team to recover payment.
  • Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and continue working with insurance underwriters to ensure maximum coverage.
  • Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy.
  • Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained.
  • Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency.
  • Work in close co-operation with the traders and Finance team to optimise margins on deals.
  • Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues.
  • Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required.
  • Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region.
  • Continue to build up a network of contacts within the industry.

