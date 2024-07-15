BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in an analytical role in shipping, commodities or energy. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in an analytical role in shipping, commodities or energy, it said in a job advertisement on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite.

Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions.

Through continued liaison with traders globally help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'.

Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly; identify potential bad debt and work in collaboration with the Legal team to recover payment.

Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and continue working with insurance underwriters to ensure maximum coverage.

Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy.

Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained.

Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency.

Work in close co-operation with the traders and Finance team to optimise margins on deals.

Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues.

Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required.

Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region.

Continue to build up a network of contacts within the industry.

