Dutch Port to get Shore Power Equipment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plug-and-play: in containers. File Image / Pixabay.

Shore power is to be installed at the Dutch port of Vlissingen, the company supplying the equipment has said.

Plug-and-play shore power systems will be installed by producer ABB.

Ships operated by Belgian firm DEME will benefit from the emissions reducing technology.

"ABB's shoreside shore connection will run at a lower 1.75MvA until the local grid can deliver sufficient capacity between the substation and the power outlet at the dock," the company said.

The installation will be housed in a 40-ft equivalent unit and a 20-ft equivalent unit, it added.

The facility should be ready by the end of 2024. It forms part of a government-funded initiative to get shore power into Dutch seaports.

Switching ships to electric power at the quayside is seen as a way for ports to reduce their carbon footprint.