France Chooses Nuclear Power for Next Aircraft Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The French Navy's flagship will run on nuclear power. File Image / Pixabay

France's next aircraft carrier will use nuclear power rather than conventional propulsion, the country's president has said.

President Macron made the announcement during a visit to a nuclear sector components maker on Tuesday, according to news agency Reuters. Nuclear propulsion was chose despite its higher construction costs for technical and strategic reasons.

The ship will take over as the French Navy's flagship in 2038, Reuters cited French officials as saying.

Nuclear power remains a widespread choice for military vessels, where the sharply reduced need for refuelling provides strategic advantages, but at present is almost universally dismissed as an option for commercial shipping, despite its potential to decarbonise the industry.