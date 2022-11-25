Minerva Bunkers First Cruise Ship at Yanbu

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva launched its Yanbu physical supply operation in December 2021. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Minerva Bunkering has refuelled a cruise ship at the Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu for the first time.

The firm recently bunkered the cruise ship MSC Splendida at Yanbu on its inaugural visit to the Saudi cruise season, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"Our operations in Saudi Arabia bring customers the future of the bunkering industry today, with all deliveries benefitting from the digital efficiency and total transparency of ADP, the Advanced Delivery Platform," the company said in the post.

"Minerva Saudi is proud to work with the Ministry of Energy and MAWANI to accelerate the growth of the marine services ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, aligned with Vision 2030."

Minerva launched its Yanbu physical supply operation in December 2021.

Last week an IBIA conference heard bunker demand from the cruise industry in the Americas was back above pre-COVID-19 levels.