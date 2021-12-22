Minerva Bunkering Launches Red Sea Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is now supplying bunkers at the Saudi ports of Yanbu and Jeddah. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has launched a new physical supply operation in the Red Sea.

The company is now supplying bunkers at the Saudi ports of Yanbu and Jeddah in the Red Sea, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. All bunker operations there will be carried out using the firm's Advanced Delivery Platform digital service.

The company is using its barges the M/V Patmos and M/V Halki for the operation, both of which are equipped with mass flow meters.

"The Red Sea is one of the shipping industry's most important waterways yet one that has historically offered limited bunkering options to serve the global fleet," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, said in the statement.

"We believe Minerva's new operation will support the increasing number of vessels calling these ports as well as provide a highly efficient service with minimal deviation for transiting vessels needing bunkers."