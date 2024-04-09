BUNKER JOBS: Stolt-Nielsen Seeks Bunker Coordinator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in shipping or fuel purchasing. Image Credit: Stolt-Nielsen

Shipping and logistics firm Stolt-Nielsen is seeking to hire a bunker coordinator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in shipping or fuel purchasing, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Sunday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Keep a close eye on the bunker planning status for the entire fleet and take the necessary steps to initiate the planning process.

Analyze various bunker plans to evaluate and make data-driven choices based on different scenarios.

Build strong connections and make the most of current partnerships with suppliers.

Collaborate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including Ship Operators, Operation Managers, and Agents, to arrange and manage bunker supply stems.

Stay informed about latest trends and alternative fuels, gaining a deep understanding of global ports and bunker pricing.

Ensure that ships have the necessary information to plan bunker refills in line with business needs.

