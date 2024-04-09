EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Stolt-Nielsen Seeks Bunker Coordinator in Rotterdam
Tuesday April 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in shipping or fuel purchasing. Image Credit: Stolt-Nielsen
Shipping and logistics firm Stolt-Nielsen is seeking to hire a bunker coordinator in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in shipping or fuel purchasing, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Sunday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Keep a close eye on the bunker planning status for the entire fleet and take the necessary steps to initiate the planning process.
- Analyze various bunker plans to evaluate and make data-driven choices based on different scenarios.
- Build strong connections and make the most of current partnerships with suppliers.
- Collaborate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including Ship Operators, Operation Managers, and Agents, to arrange and manage bunker supply stems.
- Stay informed about latest trends and alternative fuels, gaining a deep understanding of global ports and bunker pricing.
- Ensure that ships have the necessary information to plan bunker refills in line with business needs.
