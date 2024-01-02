OOMCO Head of Bunkers Leaves Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christophe El Kati stepped down as head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO at the end of November. Image Credit: Christophe El Kati / LinkedIn

The head of marine and bunkers at the Oman Oil Marketing Company has stepped down to take up a new job at a commodities firm.

Christophe El Kati stepped down as head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO at the end of November, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

He has taken up the role of global business director at Hermanos Commodities in the UAE as of this month.

"Setting up the bunkering business was a huge challenge, we have successfully established bunkering supply in Oman, it becomes well known on worldwide map of the ship-owners bunkering purchaser's map," El Kati said in the post.