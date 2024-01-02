EMEA News
OOMCO Head of Bunkers Leaves Company
Tuesday January 2, 2024
Christophe El Kati stepped down as head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO at the end of November. Image Credit: Christophe El Kati / LinkedIn
The head of marine and bunkers at the Oman Oil Marketing Company has stepped down to take up a new job at a commodities firm.
Christophe El Kati stepped down as head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO at the end of November, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
He has taken up the role of global business director at Hermanos Commodities in the UAE as of this month.
"Setting up the bunkering business was a huge challenge, we have successfully established bunkering supply in Oman, it becomes well known on worldwide map of the ship-owners bunkering purchaser's map," El Kati said in the post.