BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 27, 2022

Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and a proven record in delivering against a budget, it said in a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio
  • Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices and closing deals
  • Advising on various fuel products and quality
  • Managing customers payment and overdues
  • Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.

