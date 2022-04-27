BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amoil was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa. Image Credit: Amoil International

Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and a proven record in delivering against a budget, it said in a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices and closing deals

Advising on various fuel products and quality

Managing customers payment and overdues

Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.

