EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Amoil was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa. Image Credit: Amoil International
Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and a proven record in delivering against a budget, it said in a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio
- Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices and closing deals
- Advising on various fuel products and quality
- Managing customers payment and overdues
- Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities
The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.
For more information, click here.