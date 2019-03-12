HES to Restart German Refinery to Produce IMO 2020 Bunkers for Shell: Sources

Shell to produce IMO 2020 bunkers in Germany. File Image / Pixabay

A refinery owned by HES Wilhelmshaven Tank Terminal in Germany will be partially restarted to produce 0.50% sulfur IMO 2020 compliant bunkers for Shell.

The facility is Germany's largest independent liquid bulk terminal, but the refinery at the facility has been out of action since 2011 after it was acquired by HES.

HES in the process of reinstalling the vacuum distillation unit, trade sources have told Reuters.

The deal is expected to see Shell supplying feedstock and handling of the end products, while HES is to manage the processing.

Shell has not commented on the development but is expected to use the facility to process low sulfur crudes to produce both 0.50%S VLSFOs and distillates.

The energy major announced last year it intends to supply 0.50% bunkers at a variety of global ports.