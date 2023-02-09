Propeller Fuels Hires London-Based Trader From WFS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels has hired a new trader in London from World Fuel Services.

Andie Venizelou has joined the company as a bunker trader in London as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Venizelou was previously a bunker trader for World Fuel Services from July 2019 to this month, and had earlier worked for Lloyd's Register and Hellenic Shipyards.

Earlier this week Propeller Fuels said it was adding a new trading office in Dubai. Last year the company expanded its financing arrangement with lender HSBC, and said it would put the increased funding towards expansion in Scandinavia and Asia.