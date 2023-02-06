Propeller Fuels Adds Dubai Trading Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is seeking to hire more experienced traders for its new Dubai office. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels has opened a new trading office in Dubai.

The firm has appointed Matthew Parkhurst as group supply manager in its new Dubai office, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The company is also seeking to hire more traders to grow the office.

"The JLT-based office is the next step in growing our presence in the Middle East market," the company said.

"This key location enables our team to provide high quality service to customers and suppliers close to one of the world's major bunkering hubs – Fujairah - along with local UAE surrounds."

Last year the company expanded its financing arrangement with lender HSBC, and said it would put the increased funding towards expansion in Scandinavia and Asia.