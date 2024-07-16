Oil Tanker has Capsized off Duqm Port: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman: search-and-rescue. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil tanker has capsized off the port of Duqm in Oman, according to reports.

Details surrounding the incident are few.

Reuters has reported the name of the ship citing an Omani security source.

According to the Omani state news agency, the oil tanker [is] flying the Comoros flag has capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Wilayat of Duqm.

A coordinated search-and-rescue operation involving relevant authorities is underway, the report added.

Duqm is greenfield project and is fast emerging as a hub of economic activity due to its central location, according to its website. Bunker demand at the port is expected to increase on the back of a new refinery