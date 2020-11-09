EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Hires Two in Denmark
Michael Kietz: Middelfart-based. Image Credit / Dan Bunkering
Danish bunker company Dan-Bunkering has hired two employees in its Danish offices, one in Middelfart, the company's headquarters, the other in Copenhagen.
Michael Dam Kietz joins the firm as key account manager.
Kietz is native to the Middlefart area and has long experience working within the shipping and bunkering sectors.
Kristian Nissen: Copenhagen.
Contact details for Kietz
Phone +45 6421 5424
Mobile +45 6037 6762
Email and Skype for Business miki@dan-bunkering.com
Kristian Fulling Nissen is an experienced bunker trader.
Nissen joins the company's Copenhagen office as senior bunker trader and team leader.
Contact details for Nissen
Phone +45 3345 5432
Mobile +45 2835 0860
Email and Skype for Business krfn@dan-bunkering.com