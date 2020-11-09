Dan-Bunkering Hires Two in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Kietz: Middelfart-based. Image Credit / Dan Bunkering

Danish bunker company Dan-Bunkering has hired two employees in its Danish offices, one in Middelfart, the company's headquarters, the other in Copenhagen.

Michael Dam Kietz joins the firm as key account manager.

Kietz is native to the Middlefart area and has long experience working within the shipping and bunkering sectors.

Kristian Nissen: Copenhagen.

Contact details for Kietz

Phone +45 6421 5424

Mobile +45 6037 6762

Email and Skype for Business miki@dan-bunkering.com

Kristian Fulling Nissen is an experienced bunker trader.

Nissen joins the company's Copenhagen office as senior bunker trader and team leader.

Contact details for Nissen

Phone +45 3345 5432

Mobile +45 2835 0860

Email and Skype for Business krfn@dan-bunkering.com