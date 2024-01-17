Sovcomflot Mulls Diverting Ships Away From Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red Sea: threat to shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Sovcomflot, the Russian tanker company, is considering whether or not to avoid the Red Sea area.

A Tass news agency report quoted Sovcomflot as saying it was still operating in the Red Sea, but could use alternative routes in case of further escalation, according to Reuters.

"Due to the escalation of hostilities in the region, it is currently impossible to predict whether the company will continue to operate there on an ongoing basis," it said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey has reported that last week the Houthis mistakenly targeted a tanker carrying Russian oil.

Tensions in the Red Sea region have moved higher following military strikes by US and UK forces against Houthi targets on the Yemeni mainland.