Amsterdam Cuts Cruise Calls to Central City Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amsterdam: visitor restrictions. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise calls to the passenger terminal at Amsterdam are to be limited to 100 calls a year, from 2026, Amsterdam city council has said.

Current calls to the terminal are set at 190 a year.

In addition, from 2027 ships must use shore power (where a vessel uses electrical power from shore rather than its own source of engine-driven power).

"With these measures, the city is implementing the municipal council's wish to put an end to the cruise terminal in Amsterdam," a statement on the city council's website said.

Cruise ships calls that are close to city centres have been a cause for concern for local populations and their political representatives.

At Amsterdam, the aim is to move the terminal out of the centre to another location. Restricting cruise ships from its central passenger terminal is also part of a wider policy to curtail the number of tourists in the Dutch capital, according to the council.