IMO Publishes Final Biofouling Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clean hull: less emissions. File Image / Pixabay.

The final report on the impact of biofouling on ship operations has been published by the International Maritime Organisation.

Preliminary findings were released last year to coincide with COP 21 meeting in Glasgow, UK in November.

The report analyses how biofouling -- the build up of deposits on a ship's hull -- can impact on a vessel's operation.

More specifically, if left, layers slime on the hull can increase ship greenhouse gas emissions by 25-30% depending on ship characteristics, its speed and other prevailing conditions, the report found

The study includes results from seven anti-fouling strategies which "demonstrate the magnitude of fuel, CO2 and cost savings" to be gained from dealing with the issue effectively.

The report is available here as a download.