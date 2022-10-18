BUNKER JOBS: Two Roles Open for Arabic-Speaking Traders in Dubai

by Vernon Jayanathan, Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open bunker trader roles.

I am looking for two exceptional bunker professionals.

One is a back-to-back trader with Arabic language skills for the Dubai office of an international bunker firm.

This individual must have at least two years of solid bunker trading experience where they have gained a sound understanding of how the bunker industry works. They must also have an existing network, and be unapologetically ambitious.

Also for Dubai, I am looking for a senior physical trader with possibly five years of experience who is familiar with the Arabian Gulf.

For both roles, Arabic language skills are a distinct advantage.

To be successful in either role, you need to have unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial, and have the sales and account management ability in line with your experience.

You must also be a team player, be coachable and determined to succeed.

If you like the sound of either of the above, please email in absolute confidence on Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .