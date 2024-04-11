BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks New Fuels Scheduling Manager

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a new fuels scheduling manager in Rotterdam or Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping, preferably as well as three years of experience in gas carriers or bunker vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Day to day operational management of spot and time-chartered bunker vessels, whereby ensuring the safety and the proper execution of the charter party.

Monitoring performance and compliance with TCP.

Providing the commercial team with guidance on scheduling, including loading, voyage planning and assessment of safe execution of bunker operations.

Liaison with port authorities, loading terminals and other key stakeholders.

Participate in internal and external knowledge building forums.

