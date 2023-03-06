Bunker Jobs: Junior Bunker Trader, Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Title: Business Associate | Bunker Trader (Entry Level)

Contract type: Permanent

Location: Athens GR

Salary: 35-45K Euros + Benefits

Imperium Commodity Search is working exclusively with one of the fastest growing and recognised Marine fuel trading companies within the European market. The company has a global presence within the Bunker trading and Shipping segment, offering transparent and reputable services in both global trading and purchasing of Marine Fuel for its international customer base and in house fleet of vessels.

We are seeking ambitious sales driven personnel who have had exposure and experience within the Shipping or Fuel sectors looking to endeavor on a new career within the Bunker trading industry. A newly developed training program, supported by state-of-the-art industry technology and the chance to work with some of the most experienced Traders in the market.

Responsibilities:

Undertake Sales training with the chance to work with and shadow a Senior trader on the team to learn the fundamentals of the Bunker / Marine industry.

Responsible for attending the inhouse development program which will give you key insights and knowledge to Bunker Operations, Physical Bunker Deliveries and processes within the trade cycle.

Monitor bunker fixtures whilst assisting the other departments within the business such as Claims department giving you exposure to the full coverage Bunker trading business.

Market the companies Trading offerings to customers (Ship Owners, Operators, Brokers, Charters) to increase business opportunities and start to build out your own customer portfolio.

Manage and handle customer portal to keep update correspondence of enquiries and operations up to date.

Build relations with Suppliers, Customers, Operators within the Marine Fuel / Bunker market to increase revenue and business for the company with ability to work in fast paced environment.

Experience:

2 years + experience working within the shipping or fuels markets in a commercial Sales, Business development or commercial operations capacity.

Desire to work in a fast past, Sales driven environment with the support of Senior traders within the business.

Understanding of basic trading and shipping terminology with the ability to learn and carry out new tasks in short period of time.

Self-motivated and sales driven to be successful within the Bunker trading / marine fuels sector.

Fluent in English (Additional Languages beneficial)

Located in Athens (or willing to relocate)

The Shipping business in certain sectors is a small one, and we understand the need for confidentiality in conversations. To arrange an in-confidence discussion with the managing consultants on this account, please contact either Josh Clark or apply via LinkedIn by clickinh here.