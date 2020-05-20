SEA/LNG Reiterates LNG Role in Curtailing Greenhouse Gas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GHG: from land and sea. File image/Pixabay.

The pro-liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel lobby group SEA/LNG has reiterated its support for the gas as a 'green' fuel.

In a response to the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI)'s published criteria for low carbon shipping, which is out for consultation, SEA/LNG is concerned that green case for LNG may be overlooked in favour of other fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen.

Citing its commissioned Sphera study, the body says that maritime LNG use can lead to a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. Methane slip remains an issue in the GHG credentials of LNG as marine fuel. But developments in engine technology have been shown to be effective in reducing methane slip from LNG use.

"Not only is significant abatement already available, the manufacturers are on a pathway to reduce methane slip even further," SEA/LNG said.

And it added: "Specifying green investment criteria that favour specific technology pathways risks forcing the shipping industry into non-optimal solutions from environmental, operational, and commercial perspectives and must be avoided.

"Multiple decarbonization pathways are available to explore for shipping, including LNG to liquefied bio-methane and liquefied synthetic-methane.

"Recognizing that shipping's decarbonization is a complex challenge fraught with uncertainty, supporting multiple pathways across the risk spectrum is a far more prudent approach. All options should be on the table."

CBI seeks to curtail global warming by directing capital flows to investments that rein in greenhouse emissions.