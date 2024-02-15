UK Reports New Ship Attack Near Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship reported an explosion close to it 85 nautical miles east of Aden at about 1:45 PM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported near Yemen, according to a British government agency.

A ship reported an explosion close to it 85 nautical miles east of Aden at about 1:45 PM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The crew and the vessel are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.