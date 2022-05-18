Hartree Marine Hires Trader From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has moved to London for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Hartree Marine, the bunker fuel arm of commodities firm Hartree Partners, has hired a trader in London from Monjasa.

Roberto Levier has joined Hartree Marine as a trader in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Levier had previously worked as a trader for Monjasa in Stamford, Connecticut, and had earlier worked for D'Amico Shipping Group, World Fuel Services and Hudson Shipping Lines.

"I can’t wait to start working with this talented team and see what we can achieve together," Levier wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Hartree has been significantly expanding its presence in the bunker market over the past two years.