Monjasa Hires Middle East/Africa Trading Director From Trafigura

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire joined Monjasa as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a new trading director from Trafigura.

Casper Borgen has joined Monjasa as trading director for the Middle East and Africa as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday. He will be based in Dubai for the new role.

Borgen was previously a Geneva-based trader for Trafigura. He had an earlier stint at Monjasa from 2015 to 2020, serving as head of Northwest Europe for the last three years of that period.

Monjasa supplied 700,000 mt of marine fuel in the Middle East in 2020 and 1.05 million mt in West Africa, according to its annual report.