BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks European Head of Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday November 19, 2021

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a Copenhagen-based head of European trading.

The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of ten years of experience in commodity trading and senior management experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Leading the trading team for the European and African region
  • Developing strategies to profitably trade delivered, FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of high and low sulphur fuel oil and associated derivatives
  • Guiding and mentoring the European trading team to deliver strong results
  • Managing key stakeholder relationships both internally and externally
  • Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain
  • Maintaining and developing cross desk relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas

