BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks European Head of Trading
Friday November 19, 2021
The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a Copenhagen-based head of European trading.
The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of ten years of experience in commodity trading and senior management experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Leading the trading team for the European and African region
- Developing strategies to profitably trade delivered, FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of high and low sulphur fuel oil and associated derivatives
- Guiding and mentoring the European trading team to deliver strong results
- Managing key stakeholder relationships both internally and externally
- Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain
- Maintaining and developing cross desk relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas
