BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks European Head of Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a Copenhagen-based head of European trading.

The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of ten years of experience in commodity trading and senior management experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Leading the trading team for the European and African region

Developing strategies to profitably trade delivered, FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of high and low sulphur fuel oil and associated derivatives

Guiding and mentoring the European trading team to deliver strong results

Managing key stakeholder relationships both internally and externally

Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain

Maintaining and developing cross desk relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas

