Gasum Bunkers Offshore Vessel With Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made by truck. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas supplier Gasum has completed the bunkering of an offshore vessel with bio-LNG.

The firm bunkered the Island Contender with bio-LNG at Ulsteinvik Yard on September 14, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The vessel had just completed its 10-year class approval.

The delivery was made by truck.

"Gasum and Island Offshore are both dedicated to reducing the carbon emissions in the shipping industry, one step and one cargo at a time," the company said in the post.

Owners of gas-powered tonnage are relying on the prospect of bio- and synthetic LNG being made available at scale as bunker fuels in the coming years to deliver continuing drops in GHG emissions compared to the fossil version of the fuel their vessels are currently running on.