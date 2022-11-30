BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Decarbonisation Manager

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior decarbonisation manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in a related role and a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Work in close collaboration with functions to identify levers within energy efficiency and green fuels to decarbonize

Use your stakeholder management skills to develop strong relationships with functions to create ownership of initiatives and drive towards decarbonisation

Maintain overview of the net cost of ocean decarbonisation, including OPEX, CAPEX and cost recovery initiatives

Develop analyses to optimize the roadmap for cost of abatement, regulation, and other strategic considerations

Integrate CO2 in decision-making processes across Maersk

Track implementation of initiatives and actively create the right discussions, challenge functions, but also help with course correction

Assess roadmap risks and mitigation options

