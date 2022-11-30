BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Decarbonisation Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 30, 2022

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior decarbonisation manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in a related role and a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Work in close collaboration with functions to identify levers within energy efficiency and green fuels to decarbonize
  • Use your stakeholder management skills to develop strong relationships with functions to create ownership of initiatives and drive towards decarbonisation
  • Maintain overview of the net cost of ocean decarbonisation, including OPEX, CAPEX and cost recovery initiatives
  • Develop analyses to optimize the roadmap for cost of abatement, regulation, and other strategic considerations
  • Integrate CO2 in decision-making processes across Maersk
  • Track implementation of initiatives and actively create the right discussions, challenge functions, but also help with course correction
  • Assess roadmap risks and mitigation options

For more information, click here.

