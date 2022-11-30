EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Decarbonisation Manager
Wednesday November 30, 2022
The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior decarbonisation manager in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in a related role and a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Work in close collaboration with functions to identify levers within energy efficiency and green fuels to decarbonize
- Use your stakeholder management skills to develop strong relationships with functions to create ownership of initiatives and drive towards decarbonisation
- Maintain overview of the net cost of ocean decarbonisation, including OPEX, CAPEX and cost recovery initiatives
- Develop analyses to optimize the roadmap for cost of abatement, regulation, and other strategic considerations
- Integrate CO2 in decision-making processes across Maersk
- Track implementation of initiatives and actively create the right discussions, challenge functions, but also help with course correction
- Assess roadmap risks and mitigation options
