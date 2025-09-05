Omani Supplier Hormuz Marine Recognised as Leading SME by GCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recognition was presented on the sidelines of the 21st meeting of GCC ministers and heads of civil service authorities in Kuwait this week. Image Credit: Hormuz Marine

Marine fuel supplier Hormuz Marine has been recognised as one of Oman's leading small- and medium-sized enterprises by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The recognition was presented on the sidelines of the 21st meeting of GCC ministers and heads of civil service authorities in Kuwait this week, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Hormuz Marine made Oman's first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in late 2023.

"This achievement serves as a strong motivation for us to continue supporting the maritime transport sector and to strengthen Oman's position as a global logistics hub, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040," the company said in the post.