BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuels Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global bunkering firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with excellent written and spoken Greek and English and preferably at least three years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"We are looking for a talented sales professional who wants to work in an international and high-paced environment with highly skilled colleagues," the company said.

"You will be based in our office in Athens, but when you join KPI OceanConnect as a Marine Fuel Trader, the whole world becomes your place of work."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Worldwide trading

Developing new customer partnerships through cold calls and networking in shipping

Managing fuel partnerships and contract negotiations

Market analysis to identify new business opportunities

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.