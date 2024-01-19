BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in a similar position in the oil and gas industries, and preferably two to three years of sourcing experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"As Bunker Purchaser in KPI OceanConnect you will, amongst others, be given the responsibility to offer strategies and reliable bunkering solutions to various stakeholders," the company said in the advertisement.

"Offering advice to key stakeholders, investigate and explore new trends and tendencies within the market and perform best practice with a professional approach using market knowledge and expertise will also be key tasks to succeed in the role.

"Furthermore, active involvement in daily price sourcing, sourcing of marine fuel, following up on deliveries, confirmations whilst managing cost and quality will all be part of your daily tasks."

For more information, click here.