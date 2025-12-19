Global Fuel Supply Acquires First Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm had launched physical bunker supply in Angola earlier this year. Image Credit: GFS/Alex Zoupanos-LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has acquired its first bunker tanker to support the firm's bunkering operations in West Africa.

The vessel will be renamed MV Blue Alliance, Alex Zoupanos, LNG/fuel oil trader at Global Fuel Supply, said in his LinkedIn post on Friday.

The acquisition represents a move away from reliance on chartered tonnage, positioning the company as a bunker tanker owner for the first time.

Global Fuel Supply launched physical bunker supply operations in West Africa in February. Until now, the company has chartered the 5,498-DWT tanker RLO Explorer to deliver fuels from the Luanda anchorage in Angola.

"We're now better positioned than ever to support our partners and customers with reliability, transparency, and excellence," Zoupanos said.