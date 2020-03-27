Stena Bulk Tests 100% Biofuel Bunkers on Board MR Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Stena Immortal has already received its fuel for the test run. Image Credit: Stena Bulk

Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk is set to test a 100% biofuel-based bunker fuel on board one of its MR tankers, the company said Friday.

Stena has already bunkered the Stena Immortal at Rotterdam with a product produced from used cooking oil by GoodFuels, the company said in an emailed statement.

"We want to be able to offer our customers additional options with less environmental impact in the future and by conducting the trial in normal operations we want to show that being sustainable doesn't have to interfere with core business," Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, said in the statement.

The fuel being used has about 83% lower carbon dioxide emissions than conventional bunkers, the company said.