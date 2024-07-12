BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Project Marine Fuels Trader in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to expand its team in Valencia providing specialised fuel solutions. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a project marine fuels trader in Valencia.

The company is seeking to expand its team in Valencia providing specialised fuel solutions, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

"As a valued part of the team, you'll collaborate with experienced colleagues to offer the best solutions to our business partners," the company said in the advertisement.

"Account and vendor management will be a key focus, along with identifying supply opportunities and utilizing assets effectively.

"It is very important that You have high ambitions, ethics and standards for your own performance, but never shy of learning and sharing new ways of adding value."

