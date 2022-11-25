EMEA News
Oilmar Hires Greece-Based Trader From BMS United
Friday November 25, 2022
The firm's latest trader is based in Greece. File Image / Pixabay
Tanker and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.
Georgia Chorozidou has joined the company as a bunker trader in Greece as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.
Chorozidou was previously a bunker trader for BMS United from January 2020 to September of this year.
Earlier this year Rakesh Sharma, head of business at Oilmar, told Ship & Bunker he expected Oilmar's trader headcount to increase from 14 to 18 employees by the end of 2022.
He said the firm is targeting revenue of $500 million next year, assuming crude prices hold above $85/bl.