Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Design Unveiled

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hy-ekotank design: illustration. Image Credit: TECO 2030

With a weather eye on the European Union's 'Fit for 55' plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, Norwegian marine technology group TECO 2030 has developed a design for a hydrogen-powered tanker.

The idea is called Hy-Ekotank and would see fuel cells with compressed or liquid hydrogen storage installed on existing Ektank ships, the company said.

The design would be able to deliver zero emissions from the ship at berth with the potential for 100% reduction in GHG when the vessel is at sea.

TECO 2030's partners in the project are Ektank AB, Shell Shipping and Maritime and class society DNV.