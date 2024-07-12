Testing Agencies Warn of High Cat Fines in ARA Fuel Oil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The samples have been seen from fuel oil deliveries across the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. File Image / Pixabay

Two marine fuel testing agencies have warned of high cat fine levels observed in recent fuel oil samples from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.

A VPS representative told Ship & Bunker it had seen aluminium and silicon concentrations of up to 245 mg/kg in ARA VLSFO samples from multiple suppliers from June 7 to July 3.

"Elevated amounts of these highly abrasive particles cause accelerated wear of diesel engine components, such as piston rings, cylinder liners and fuel pumps, if not reduced to acceptable levels," the representative said.

The samples also exhibited high density, high TSP, high water, high acid number, presence of water, calcium, iron and potassium.

Another testing firm, CTI-Maritec, published a note on Friday highlighting 22 HSFO and VLSFO samples from various ARA suppliers from May 8 to July 5 showing aluminium and silicon concentrations from 40 mg/kg up to 177 mg/kg.

The ISO 8217:2017 specifications allow for Al+Si concentrations of up to 72 PPM, but some engine manufacturers recommend a lower limit to avoid engine damage.

"Due to the relatively high TSP, ships consuming these fuels might experience increased sludge formation, particularly at the centrifuges and filters, leading to possible blockage and loss of centrifuge and filter functions," VPS said.

"Elevated sediment levels in combination with high catfines, density, water and other elements will make optimum on-board bunker treatment more difficult to achieve."