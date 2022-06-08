Delay for EU Shipping ETS Plans as Parliament Rejects Wider Carbon Market Package

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EU plan to include shipping in emissions trading has been a significant source of pressure on the IMO. File Image / Pixabay

The European Union's plans to include shipping within its emissions trading system (ETS) hit a roadblock on Wednesday as a wider package of carbon market reforms were blocked by the European Parliament.

The European Parliament voted against a package of measures including extending the ETS to shipping, as well rules on waste incineration and other carbon emission regulations. 340 MEPs voted against the package, 265 in favour and 34 abstained.

The package will not return to the committee stage for further discussion. MEPs are understood still to be supportive of the specific plan for shipping, but progress in implementing that proposal may be tied to the prospects of the overall package of measures.

The EU plan to include shipping in emissions trading has been a significant source of pressure on the IMO to toughen its emissions regulations for shipping at the global level.