UK Steps Up Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet With 70 Ships Added

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK is the heaviest sanctioning nation against Russia’s shadow fleet, adding 70 more tankers in its latest package. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has added 70 more tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet to its sanctions list, bringing the total number of vessels targeted to the highest of any country.

The move comes as part of a package of 100 new measures aimed at squeezing the UK’s ability to fund its war on Ukraine, the UK government said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Alongside the shipping crackdown, the UK also sanctioned 30 companies and individuals supplying Russia with critical military components, including firms in China and Turkey.

In May, the UK sanctioned nearly 100 tankers linked to the shadow fleet, followed by another 20 vessels earlier this year.

“The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Yvette Cooper, the UK's foreign secretary, said.

“His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace.

“The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK’s security – an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.”

The ships targeted in the sanctions can be viewed here.