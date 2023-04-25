BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The representative listed the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop the customer base for the bunkering department and continually research the market and look for new opportunities in a national and international level to expand the business, aiming at growing profit

Participate in maritime industry events to attract new customers in the field of sales and delivery of fuels to vessels

Regularly monitor sales and market data, keep up to date with current market trends and customer preferences and provide meaningful and accurate management reports, timely and regularly

Study and prepare account profiles for company accounts and maintain them regularly updated

Monitor competition within major accounts

Prepare informative sales presentations for clients around business operations and new product launches

Keep customer database updated - prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, contracts etc

Close cooperation with the logistics department to secure the timely and effective fuel delivery and handle any cancelations and/or amendments when required

Resolve common and complex product deliveries and address claims between company and customers

Participate in customer credibility and solvency assessment by researching relevant information and provide feedback to Management

Communicate regularly with treasury department to monitor clients' payments and contact them in case issues arise

For more information and to apply for the role, email careers@sonanbunkers.com.