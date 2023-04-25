BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 25, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The representative listed the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop the customer base for the bunkering department and continually research the market and look for new opportunities in a national and international level to expand the business, aiming at growing profit
  • Participate in maritime industry events to attract new customers in the field of sales and delivery of fuels to vessels
  • Regularly monitor sales and market data, keep up to date with current market trends and customer preferences and provide meaningful and accurate management reports, timely and regularly
  • Study and prepare account profiles for company accounts and maintain them regularly updated
  • Monitor competition within major accounts
  • Prepare informative sales presentations for clients around business operations and new product launches
  • Keep customer database updated - prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, contracts etc
  • Close cooperation with the logistics department to secure the timely and effective fuel delivery and handle any cancelations and/or amendments when required
  • Resolve common and complex product deliveries and address claims between company and customers
  • Participate in customer credibility and solvency assessment by researching relevant information and provide feedback to Management
  • Communicate regularly with treasury department to monitor clients' payments and contact them in case issues arise

For more information and to apply for the role, email careers@sonanbunkers.com.

