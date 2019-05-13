Tankers Target in Attack off UAE Coastline

Four ships including two oil tankers were attacked off the United Arab Emirates’ coastline.

The unspecified attacks took place off the coast of Fujairah, according to report by the BBC.

The Saudi Arabian news agency said that two of its oil tankers were hit by a “sabotage” attack “in the exclusive economic zone of the UAE off the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah”. The incident happened early Sunday.

The ships sustained damage but no fatalities were reported, according to the report.

Fujairah is a major oil products and bunkering hub. Political and economic risk is running high in the region on renewed tension between the United States and Iran and the continuing conflict in Yemen.