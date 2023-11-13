Marine Fuel Trader Worldwide Bunkering Hires Sales Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rapohins was previously head of sales for Aurora Bunkering. Image Credit: Aleksandrs Rapohins / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Worldwide Bunkering DMCC has hired a sales manager in Dubai.

Aleksandrs Rapohins has joined the company as sales manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Rapohins was previously head of sales for Aurora Bunkering from November 2022 to September of this year. Earlier in his career he had worked for Rosneft Marine UK and Elit Bunker AB.

Dubai-based Worldwide Bunkering trades marine fuels including LNG on a global basis, according to the company's website. The firm's CEO is Anatolijs Predkels, who joined it in August and has a background in a variety of financial-services roles in Latvia.