Dan-Bunkering Appoints Head of Offshore in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jacobsen has worked for the company since August 2019, serving previously as a senior fuel supplier in its offshore division. Image Credit: Nicolaj Splidt Jacobsen / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a head of offshore.

Copenhagen-based Nicolaj Splidt Jacobsen has recently been appointed to the role of head of offshore, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Jacobsen has worked for the company since August 2019, serving previously as a senior fuel supplier in its offshore division.

He had earlier worked for Zederkof A/S from 2017 to 2019, for KPI Bridge Oil from 2015 to 2017 and for Trumf Bunker from 2013 to 2015.

The firm has also promoted Lennart Larsson to offshore team leader.

"Both Nicolaj and Lennart are highly skilled and very passionate marine fuel professionals, who have loyally served the company with great results to follow over time," Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the post.

"Throughout their employment with Dan-Bunkering, they have each demonstrated a talent for leadership and an ability to help and support the colleagues around them to deliver great results."