Fratelli Cosulich Launches Greek Trading Office With Former GP Global, OCM Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fratelli bunkering vessel Cecelia Cosulich. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Fratelli Cosulich Group today unveiled the latest phase of its growth plan with the launch of a new trading unit in Greece along with the addition of three former GP Global and OceanConnect Marine traders.

Fratelli Cosulich Greece is the eighth office location for Fratelli, joining its existing operations in Italy, Monaco, UAE, Hong Kong, Portugal, Singapore and the US.

The new unit will be staffed by Yiannis Vassilatos, Anthi Tsahilidou and Alexandros Anagnostopoulos - the trio who in June made a notable but ultimately ill-fated move from OceanConnect Marine to GP Global amid KPI Bridge Oil's acquisition of OCM and prior to GP Global's bunker business being brought to a standstill in the summer.

"We have been looking at Greece for a long, long time and we have struggled to find the right people to lead this project," said Fratelli Cosulich CEO Marine Fuel and Board Member Timothy Cosulich.

"Being a family business also means that our people have to be true ambassadors for our Company and our values, and that sets the bar very high for any leader within the Group.

"We believe we have found the right people in Yiannis, Anthi and Alexandros and are looking forward to a successful journey with them."

Fratelli Cosulich was recently ranked eighth on the SeaCred / Ship & Bunker Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2021.