Ukraine to Shift Agricultural Exports From Sea to Rail

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The war in Ukraine has made the Black Sea a dangerous area for commercial shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Ukraine is preparing to shift some of its grain and other agricultural exports to rail shipments as the Russian invasion makes exports by sea too dangerous.

State-run Ukrainian Railways has readied itself to deliver agricultural products to Europe by rail, news agency Reuters cited the company as saying on Sunday.

The company can deliver up to 150 grain carriages per day to Romania, 45 to Poland, 17 to Hungary and 60 to Slovakia, with up to 70 mt held in each carriage.

Ukraine exported 43 million mt of various grains in the 2021/22 season, according to the report.

Some shipping companies are now avoiding the Black Sea altogether while the war continues, with several ships having been damaged in the area over the past week.