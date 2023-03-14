Small-Scale Refineries Could Come to Fujairah: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah, UAE. File Image / Pixabay.

More refineries geared to producing low sulfur fuel oil could be built in Fujairah, according to the UAE port's managing director.

"It's cheaper to produce it here … that's why we are expecting more, special refineries to come up here," Mousa Murad was quoted as saying by local news provider the National News.

Murad was speaking on the sidelines of the Fujairah Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum taking place in the port on March 14, the report said.

Brooge Energy is in the midst of building a plant and oil products storage at Fujairah via its subsidiary Brooge Petroleum Gas Investment Company. The project -- for a 25,000 b/d refinery and 350,000 cubic meters of storage -- is in its third phase, according to the BPGIC website.

Fujairah is a global, top three bunker destination by volume.