Giant Maersk Boxship Refloated After Running Aground

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship ran aground in German waters off Bremerhaven. File Image / Pixabay

A large container ship operated by AP Moller-Maersk has been refloated after running aground in German waters earlier this week.

The 19,630 TEU boxship Mumbai Maersk ran aground off Bremerhaven at about 11 PM local time on February 2, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ship was refloated on the second attempt, and was under master control as of 1:30 AM on Friday.

The ship had been on an Asia-Europe voyage, stopping at Rotterdam before running aground outside Bremerhaven.

No significant disruption to container markets is expected from the accident, beyond small delays to the arrival of cargo due to be unloaded at Bremerhaven for delivery to countries in Scandinavia.