EMEA News
Shipping Company Klaveness Combination Carriers Takes on Biofuel Bunkers
The MV Baru took on biofuels while visiting Rotterdam. Image Credit: GoodFuels
Shipping firm Klaveness Combination Carriers is the latest company to try out biofuel-based bunker as a means of addressing its carbon footprint.
Fuel supplier GoodFuels bunkered Klaveness's ship the MV Baru with some of its bio-fuel oil, the company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.
The ship is at Rotterdam, according to maritime intelligence service VesselsValue.
"Testing of bio fuels is one of several initiatives when we explore how we can create a more sustainable future for deep-sea shipping," Klaveness said in a LinkedIn post.
In an interview with Ship & Bunker earlier this year, GoodFuels CEO Dirk Kronemeijer said the company had worked for several years to reduce the cost of biofuels, and that they were now available at a premium of 'small percentages' to conventional bunkers.