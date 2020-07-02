Shipping Company Klaveness Combination Carriers Takes on Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MV Baru took on biofuels while visiting Rotterdam. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Shipping firm Klaveness Combination Carriers is the latest company to try out biofuel-based bunker as a means of addressing its carbon footprint.

Fuel supplier GoodFuels bunkered Klaveness's ship the MV Baru with some of its bio-fuel oil, the company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

The ship is at Rotterdam, according to maritime intelligence service VesselsValue.

"Testing of bio fuels is one of several initiatives when we explore how we can create a more sustainable future for deep-sea shipping," Klaveness said in a LinkedIn post.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker earlier this year, GoodFuels CEO Dirk Kronemeijer said the company had worked for several years to reduce the cost of biofuels, and that they were now available at a premium of 'small percentages' to conventional bunkers.