IMO2020: Imtrade Starts 0.50%S VLSFO Sales in Russian Far East

Monday May 27, 2019

Russian trading firm Imtrade has begun offering IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO in the Russian Far East market.

Sales began earlier this month, a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker, adding that is currently the only player offering the 0.50%S material in the Far East market.

Pricing for the RMD-80 product is around $550/mt on a delivered basis, a premium of around $150 over HSFO, and is being made available at Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Vostochnyi, and Kozmino.

The fuel oil blend meets ISO 8217:2010 specification with a typical sulfur content of 0.485%.

Other product typicals include a viscosity of 30-40 cSt, density of 0.9669 kg/L, and cat fines of less than 10 mg/kg.

Imtrade says it has an initial blending capacity for the product of 4,000-5,000 mt/month with the possibility of increasing output to 8,000-12,000 mt/month.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Ship & Bunker News Team
