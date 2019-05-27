IMO2020: Imtrade Starts 0.50%S VLSFO Sales in Russian Far East

Russia Far Eat. File Image / Pixabay

Russian trading firm Imtrade has begun offering IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO in the Russian Far East market.

Sales began earlier this month, a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker, adding that is currently the only player offering the 0.50%S material in the Far East market.

Pricing for the RMD-80 product is around $550/mt on a delivered basis, a premium of around $150 over HSFO, and is being made available at Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Vostochnyi, and Kozmino.

The fuel oil blend meets ISO 8217:2010 specification with a typical sulfur content of 0.485%.

Other product typicals include a viscosity of 30-40 cSt, density of 0.9669 kg/L, and cat fines of less than 10 mg/kg.

Imtrade says it has an initial blending capacity for the product of 4,000-5,000 mt/month with the possibility of increasing output to 8,000-12,000 mt/month.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into effect on January 1, 2020.