Wison and H2Carrier Partner on Norway's Floating Green Ammonia Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They say slashing green ammonia production costs is key to closing the gap with fossil fuels. Image Credit: Wison

Clean energy tech firm Wison New Energies and Norwegian firm H2Carrier have signed a collaboration agreement to develop a 500 MW floating terminal for green ammonia production.

The project will see the delivery of a green ammonia FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading unit) in northern Norway, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

By combining Wison's engineering and construction expertise with H2Carrier's floating ammonia production experience, the partners aim to cut costs and speed up deployment.

The initiative is designed to produce competitively priced green ammonia by harnessing low-cost renewable energy and applying standardised, replicable designs.

The partners noted that the price gap between clean fuels such as green ammonia and fossil alternatives remains wide, even with subsidies and public support - a factor that has led to the cancellation of several projects in recent months.

They say the solution lies in producing green ammonia more cost-effectively to secure long-term competitiveness.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration between Wison and H2Carrier, that will bring to the market the benefits of the potential for low-cost of electricity generation in northern Norway and other remote territories worldwide," Dr Huang Yi, President of Europe at Wison New Energies, said.

Projects like this could also benefit the shipping sector's decarbonisation efforts. As shipping firms begin ordering vessels capable of running on ammonia, some of these ships would require green ammonia to power them.

The agreement was signed at Gastech 2025.