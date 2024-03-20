EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Project Manager in Italy
Wednesday March 20, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a project manager and a degree in engineering, business or a related field. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy project manager in Genoa.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a project manager and a degree in engineering, business or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop detailed project plans, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budgeting
- Coordinate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, technical department and senior management
- Regularly monitor project progress, tracking KPI and reporting updates to stakeholders.
- Analyse and interpret data from various sources, and provide insights and recommendations to support decision making and problem solving
- Prepare progress reports, conducting project reviews, data visualisation, and financial reporting
For more information, click here.