BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Project Manager in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 20, 2024

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy project manager in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a project manager and a degree in engineering, business or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop detailed project plans, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budgeting
  • Coordinate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, technical department and senior management
  • Regularly monitor project progress, tracking KPI and reporting updates to stakeholders.
  • Analyse and interpret data from various sources, and provide insights and recommendations to support decision making and problem solving
  • Prepare progress reports, conducting project reviews, data visualisation, and financial reporting

