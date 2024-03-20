BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Project Manager in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a project manager and a degree in engineering, business or a related field. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy project manager in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a project manager and a degree in engineering, business or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop detailed project plans, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budgeting

Coordinate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, technical department and senior management

Regularly monitor project progress, tracking KPI and reporting updates to stakeholders.

Analyse and interpret data from various sources, and provide insights and recommendations to support decision making and problem solving

Prepare progress reports, conducting project reviews, data visualisation, and financial reporting

For more information, click here.